The Montreal Canadiens have exercised the option on coach Martin St. Louis’ contract

BROSSARD, Quebec (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have exercised the two-year option of the contract of coach Martin St. Louis, committing him to the team for the next three seasons. Montreal hired St. Louis on an interim basis following Dominique Ducharme’s dismissal in February 2022. The 48-year-old Canadian was named head coach at the end of that season, taking on his first role behind an NHL bench. He has posted a 75-100-26 record as coach while the Canadiens undergo a rebuild. They have missed the playoffs the last three seasons, finishing last in the Atlantic Division with a 30-36-16 record this season.

