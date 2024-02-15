The Miami Dolphins introduce Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have introduced Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator. The 43-year-old Weaver joins the Dolphins after serving as the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive line coach the past three seasons. Weaver replaces veteran coordinator Vic Fangio, whom the club parted ways with at the end of the season. Weaver becomes the third defensive coordinator since Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel took over in 2022.

