The Mets say catcher Francisco Alvarez needs surgery on a torn ligament in his left thumb

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Mets say catcher Francisco Alvarez has a torn ligament in his left thumb and will need surgery. Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day after getting injured while running the bases the night before in a 9-4 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers. An MRI was performed late Friday night. Manager Carlos Mendoza says the Mets don’t know the timetable for Alvarez’s recovery but are “pretty confident” he’ll return this year.

