The Mets place pitcher Paul Blackburn on the 15-day injured list and recall Huascar Brazobán

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Mets have placed right-hander Paul Blackburn on the 15-day injured list, two days after he was hit on his pitching hand by a line drive by San Diego’s David Peralta. The move was retroactive to Saturday and came after a long toss session Sunday morning that Blackburn said “wasn’t great.” He said there’s still some tenderness and swelling in the hand. X-rays and a CT scan were negative. Blackburn was forced out in the third inning of Friday night’s 7-0 loss. Huascar Brazobán was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

