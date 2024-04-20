The Mets have placed catcher Francisco Alvarez on the injured list after a baserunning mishap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Mets have placed catcher Francisco Alvarez on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb a day after he suffered while running the bases in a 9-4 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Carlos Mendoza says the team still is waiting for results of an MRI performed late Friday night “but we know for sure it’s going to more than 10 days.” The 22-year-old Alvarez left Friday night’s game after jamming his left thumb in the second inning when he put his hand down to try and keep his balance coming around first after a bad throw by catcher Will Smith.

