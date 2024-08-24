The Mets activate rookie reliever Dedniel Núñez after a nearly month-long stay on the injured list

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Mets have activated rookie right-handed reliever Dedniel Núñez after a nearly month-long stay on the injured list and are looking for him to resume his key role late in games. He had been on the IL since July 26 with a right pronator strain. He appeared in one rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse. Núñez is 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA and one save, with 45 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings. To make room on the roster, right-hander Huascar Brazobán was optioned to Syracuse.

