The ‘Mes-si!’ chants started more than an hour before Copa America opener, and he sets up both goals

ATLANTA (AP) — The chants of “Mes-si! Mes-si! Mes-si!” started more than an hour before kickoff and kept up throughout Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Canada in the Copa America opener. Lionel Messi set up both goals on a night he played in his record 35th Copa America match. His pass led to Julián Álvarez’s goal in the 49th minute and he extended his tournament assists record to 18 when he fed Lautaro Martínez in the 89th. Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium was transformed into a sea of blue and white jerseys as if it was an Argentina home game. Messi remained at 108 international goals, despite several good scoring opportunities.

