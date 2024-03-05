The Memphis Grizzlies’ long injury list adds Ziaire Williams and Derrick Rose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies’ injury list keeps growing longer with wing Ziaire Williams out for at least the rest of March and guard Derrick Rose out a minimum of three weeks. The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that Williams has a Grade 2 strain of a hip flexor and his lower back. Williams was hurt in an overtime loss Saturday night to Portland. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks, less than two weeks before Memphis concludes this season April 14. Rose left a loss last week at Minnesota with soreness in his groin and low back. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

