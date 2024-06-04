The Memorial and LIV Houston are the final stops before the US Open

The best players in golf are getting ready for the U.S. Open by playing in two tournaments on two circuits. The Memorial has changed dates and now is the week before the U.S. Open. PGA champion Xander Schauffele is playing for the first time since winning his first major, and the field at Muirfield Village is as stacked as ever. Bryson DeChambeau was runner-up at the PGA. He is with the rest of the LIV Golf players who are competing in Houston. Elsewhere, Yuka Saso goes from winning a second U.S. Women’s Open to playing in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

