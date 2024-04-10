The Masters: When it starts, how to watch, betting odds for golf’s first major of 2024

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The best players in the world have gathered again at Augusta National for the Masters. Defending champion Jon Rahm is back alongside Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods and the biggest names in golf for the year’s first major. The tournament begins Thursday when Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson serve as the honorary starters. The top 50 and ties after Friday’s second round play the weekend. By Sunday night, one player will be slipping into the green jacket. Scheffler is the heavy betting favorite as the world’s No. 1 player, while McIlroy and Rahm are also popular picks to win this year.

