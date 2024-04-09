The Masters finally arrives, and the golf world takes notice

The Masters is finally here and it seems the rest of the golf world all but shuts down. The Sunshine Tour in South Africa and the Japan and Korea LPGA circuits are the only major tours in action this week. Augusta National hosts all the top players for the first time since the British Open last July. That’s a product of all the defections to LIV Golf. There are 13 players from the Saudi-funded league who are playing the Masters. That includes Jon Rahm. He’s the defending Masters champion who tries to become only the fourth player to successfully defend.

