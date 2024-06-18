The masked man: Mbappé set to join list of soccer stars needing to wear a protective masks in games

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is always a marked man but he’s set to be known as the masked man at the European Championship. The France superstar broke his nose in his team’s opening game of Euro 2024. That was a 1-0 win over Austria on Monday. He is likely to be fitted with a carbon-fiber mask if he is to play again in the tournament as Mbappé has pointed out himself. He wouldn’t be first soccer player needing to wear a mask. Son Heung-min, Josko Gvardiol, Paul Gascoigne, Antonio Rudiger and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are other players to have donned one.

