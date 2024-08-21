The Malik Nabers-Sauce Gardner matchup never happened at the Giants-Jets practice

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The much-anticipated matchup between Giants playmaking rookie receiver Malik Nabers and Jets two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner never materialized as the New York City-based teams staged a joint practice Wednesday. Other than an incomplete pass from Daniel Jones to Nabers in an early 7-on-7 passing drill, the young men really didn’t go head to head on any long passes on the two-hour practice at the Jets’ practice facility. The Giants and Jets will meet Saturday night in the final preseason game for both teams before coaches have to reduce their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday.

