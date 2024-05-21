The Los Angeles Rams will hold their training camp at Loyola Marymount University this summer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams will hold their upcoming training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Loyola Marymount is a private university in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Rams had held every training camp under coach Sean McVay in Irvine, which is much farther from the Rams’ main training bases.

