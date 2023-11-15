The Lions take 4th down aggressiveness to a new level in the win over the Chargers

Detroit coach Dan Campbell took fourth-down aggressiveness to a new level last week. His biggest decision came when the Lions faced a fourth-and-2 from the Chargers 26 with 1:47 remaining in a tie game. Instead of opting for the field goal that would have given Detroit the lead but Justin Herbert plenty of time to drive for a tying or go-ahead score, Campbell went for it and was rewarded when Jared Goff completed a 6-yard pass to Sam LaPorta. Detroit then ran down the clock and won the game on a field goal on the final play.

