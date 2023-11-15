The Lions take 4th down aggressiveness to a new level in the win over the Chargers

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
CORRECTS TO DETROIT LIONS HEAD COACH DAN CAMPBELL NOT LOS ANGELES CHARGERS HEAD COACH DAN CAMPBELL - Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, talks to quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

Detroit coach Dan Campbell took fourth-down aggressiveness to a new level last week. His biggest decision came when the Lions faced a fourth-and-2 from the Chargers 26 with 1:47 remaining in a tie game. Instead of opting for the field goal that would have given Detroit the lead but Justin Herbert plenty of time to drive for a tying or go-ahead score, Campbell went for it and was rewarded when Jared Goff completed a 6-yard pass to Sam LaPorta. Detroit then ran down the clock and won the game on a field goal on the final play.

