The late Grayson Murray is still part of golf’s world ranking for another few weeks

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
FILE -Grayson Murray hits off the 18th tee during the first round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Thursday, April 20, 2023. Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning, May 25, 2024 at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Grayson Murray remains part of the official world ranking since he died May 25. He is expected to be removed after another few weeks. It’s similar to how officials handled the death of Payne Stewart in 1999. It’s relevant because the U.S. Open takes the top 60 in the world after this week. There’s a mathematical chance Murray could move from No. 61 into the top 60. The USGA is planning to remove him from consideration if it comes to that. Elsewhere, in golf, Charley Hull had a big week at the U.S. Women’s Open, all because of a cigarette.

