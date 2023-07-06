The last player Serena Williams beat, Anett Kontaveit, retires at 27 after loss at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The last player Serena Williams beat before retiring last year has now called it quits on her own career after a second-round loss at Wimbledon. Anett Kontaveit is a 27-year-old Estonian who has been struggling with a chronic back issue. She lost to 32nd-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-2 at the All England Club. Kontaveit says “there’s sadness, there’s happiness, there’s a bit of everything.” Kontaveit was ranked No. 2 in the world last year and was seeded second at the U.S. Open. But she lost to Williams in the second round in a match that ended up being the American great’s final victory.

