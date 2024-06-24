The last-place San Jose Earthquakes fire coach Luchi Gonzalez

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes have fired coach Luchi Gonzalez after the team won only three of its first 19 games this season. Assistant coach Ian Russell was promoted to interim head coach with assistants Steve Ralston, Luciano Fusco and Adin Brown remaining in their current roles. The Earthquakes have the worst record in the MLS at 3-14-2 and are coming off a 6-2 loss to Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Gonzalez led San Jose to the playoffs in 2023 in his first season in charge before losing to Sporting Kansas City in a shootout. He had a 13-24-16 record in his tenure.

