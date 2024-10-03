The Las Vegas Raiders have overcome drama and dysfunction before as they’ve dominated Denver lately

DENVER (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders will go for their ninth consecutive victory over Denver on Sunday. It’s a confounding streak given how evenly matched the teams have been recently. The Raiders are dealing with the Davante Adams drama, but they have put aside distractions before to beat the Broncos. In 2021, shortly after Jon Gruden’s resignation they won in longtime special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia a win in his debut as interim head coach. Against Denver a year later in Las Vegas, an embattled Josh McDaniels got his first win as a head coach since being fired by Denver in 2010.

