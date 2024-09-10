The Lakers will honor Jerry West this season with a uniform band featuring his No. 44

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers will honor Jerry West in the upcoming season with a uniform band featuring his No. 44. West died in June at 86. The purple band on the left shoulder of the Lakers’ uniforms has No. 44 in gold at the center. West played his entire 14-year NBA career for the Lakers, becoming one of the greatest scorers and most versatile guards of his era while earning 14 All-Star selections and earning the nickname “Mr. Clutch.” West went on to be a coach and an executive with the Lakers, most notably building the 1980s “Showtime” roster.

