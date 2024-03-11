The Lakers are planning to fix a few errors carved into the base of Kobe Bryant’s statue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers say they’re planning to fix a handful of errors on the base of their recently unveiled statue of Kobe Bryant outside their arena. The names of former NBA players Jose Calderon and Von Wafer are misspelled in the box score from Bryant’s 81-point game, along with a misspelling of the phrase “Coach’s Decision.” The box score is carved into the marble base of the 19-foot bronze statue, which depicts Bryant in his postgame celebration of the second highest-scoring game in NBA history.

