The LA Rams are signing former Bills CB Tre’Davious White, continuing their secondary overhaul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is joining the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal. The Rams are thoroughly revamping a secondary that was likely their defense’s weak spot last season. White spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills, who released him earlier this month. White was an AP All-Pro in 2019 and a two-time Pro Bowl selection in Buffalo, but he played in only 10 combined games in the last two seasons. White is the third major addition to the Rams’ secondary in free agency. Los Angeles also signed safety Kamren Curl from Washington and re-signed Darious Williams.

