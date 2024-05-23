The LA Kings won’t change their defense-first philosophy with new coach Jim Hiller in charge

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jim Hiller doesn’t plan to change the way his Los Angeles Kings play hockey now that he’s the permanent head coach. General manager Rob Blake is also sticking with the defense-first philosophy held by the Kings over the past three seasons. Los Angeles isn’t changing course even after three straight third-place finishes in the Pacific Division followed by three straight first-round playoff losses to Edmonton. Only two teams allowed fewer goals than the Kings during the regular season, but Los Angeles was squarely in the middle of the NHL pack on offensive production despite a roster with expensive top-end talent.

