The Kavanagh brothers dominate as Notre Dame claims second straight men’s lacrosse championship

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Kavanagh scored five goals, his brother Pat had six assists and top-seeded Notre Dame captured its second straight NCAA men’s lacrosse championship, defeating Maryland 15-5 on Monday. Notre Dame (16-1), which won its second title in program history, became the first program to win back-to-back championships in consecutive seasons since Duke repeated in 2014. Only nine teams in history have accomplished the feat. Virginia won in 2019 and again in 2021 after the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland (11-6) was playing in the championship game for the 17th time in program history, trailing only Johns Hopkins with 18. The Irish scored the first five goals of the second quarter to go up 10-3.

