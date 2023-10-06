The Jaguars expect to have three offensive pieces back in the lineup against the Bills in London

LONDON (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars expect to have three key offensive players back for their second of back-to-back games in London. Coach Doug Pederson says left tackle Cam Robinson, receiver Zay Jones and receiver/returner Jamal Agnew are on track to play against Buffalo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Robison was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performing-enhancing drugs. Jones injured his right knee against Kansas City in Week 2 and missed two games. Agnew missed last week against Atlanta at Wembley Stadium with a thigh injury.

