The Jacksonville Jaguars say their flight to London will be delayed because of Hurricane Milton

LONDON (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to arrive to London later than expected Friday because of Hurricane Milton, the team confirmed ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

A team spokesperson said the team’s departure time has been “slightly” delayed.

The hurricane brought powerful winds, a deadly storm surge and flooding to much of Florida after making landfall along the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm.

