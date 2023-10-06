The Jack Hughes-led Devils have taken the next step and are a serious contender for the Stanley Cup

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — There is a buzz surrounding the New Jersey Devils this season. After years of horrible hockey, the three-time Stanley Cup champions are back on track with a young, fast team that last season set a franchise record with 112 points. New Jersey has star power, too. Jack Hughes laid claim to being one of the NHL’s top players, scoring a career-best 43 goals and a franchise-record 99 points last season. The supporting cast is outstanding with Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer and defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Joining the roster will be Jack’s brother Luke.

