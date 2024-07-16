The Islanders have signed restricted free agent forward Simon Holmstrom to a 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed forward Simon Holmstrom to a one-year contract. The Islanders announced the signing of the 23-year-old restricted free agent from Sweden on Tuesday. Holmstrom had 15 goals and 10 assists in 75 games last season. His five short-handed goals and seven short-handed points led the team and ranked second overall in the NHL. The Islanders selected him with the 23rd pick in the 2019 NHL draft. He has 21 goals and 13 assists in 125 NHL games and 27 goals and 43 assists in 154 games with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Connecticut.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.