The ideal Champions League final is within reach if Mbappé and Real Madrid can deliver

The tantalizing prospect of Kylian Mbappé squaring up to Real Madrid in the Champions League final looms large. Mbappé becomes a free agent after the season when Madrid is favorite to finally land the forward it has coveted for so long. Before that there are trophies to be won and none are bigger in European club soccer than the Champions League. Madrid has a record 14 wins. Paris Saint-Germain and Mbappé are still waiting for their first. Mbappé’s imminent departure has partly been attributed to PSG’s failure to transfer its domestic dominance to the continent. How ironic it would be if the France forward triumphed in his final year at the club against the team he looks likeliest to join.

