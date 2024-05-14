The Hurricanes stuck with their plan. It’s helped them climb back into their series with the Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have largely stuck with their plans even while falling behind in a huge hole to the New York Rangers in their second-round series in the NHL playoffs. The Rangers won the first three games to threaten a sweep. But Carolina has won two straight games and has home-ice advantage for Game 6. Coach Rod Brind’Amour had said his team was playing well in several areas and he has avoided making major changes in desperation. Carolina is outscoring New York in even-strength opportunities and for the series overall. The Rangers’ edge has been with six goals on special teams.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.