The Hurricanes have their deal with coach Rod Brind’Amour, yet more free-agency challenges loom

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes locked up their most important free agent in coach Rod Brind’Amour less than week after exiting the NHL playoffs. The Hurricanes now face tough work ahead with numerous key free agents ,including forward Jake Guentzel. There’s also defensemen Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei. The team announced a multi-year deal with Brind’Amour on Sunday. Brind’Amour has led Carolina to six straight playoff trips. This year’s team reached the second round of the playoffs before losing to the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers. The Hurricanes also have restricted free agents in talented youngsters Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas.

