The heat’s on Ireland at the Rugby World Cup. Time to get used to being a title favorite

The Ireland squad has prepared for the sweltering temperatures of western France. Now it must deal with the unfamiliar heat of being a Rugby World Cup title favorite. Never has an Ireland team been so highly rated heading into the showpiece. While a 14-month run at No. 1 in the world shows an extended period of excellence that can’t be denied, it’s make or break now. Ireland has never made it past the quarterfinals at a Rugby World Cup. Anything less than winning this tournament will likely be viewed as a bitter disappointment. Fullback Hugo Keenan says “We’re ready for it.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.