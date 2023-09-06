The heat’s on Ireland at the Rugby World Cup. Time to get used to being a title favorite

By GERALD IMRAY The Associated Press
Ireland's players line up as they sing the national anthem before the start for the international rugby union match between Ireland and England, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Morrison]

The Ireland squad has prepared for the sweltering temperatures of western France. Now it must deal with the unfamiliar heat of being a Rugby World Cup title favorite. Never has an Ireland team been so highly rated heading into the showpiece. While a 14-month run at No. 1 in the world shows an extended period of excellence that can’t be denied, it’s make or break now. Ireland has never made it past the quarterfinals at a Rugby World Cup. Anything less than winning this tournament will likely be viewed as a bitter disappointment. Fullback Hugo Keenan says “We’re ready for it.”

