The greatness of 8: Kiké Hernández has big game on day when Lakers honor Kobe Bryant’s legacy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was fitting that Kiké Hernández would have a great game on an afternoon when former Lakers great Kobe Bryant was honored at Dodger Stadium. With fans wearing special jerseys honoring Bryant, Hernández — who wears No. 8 for the Dodgers — made a great defensive play and then hit a home run in the fifth inning of the Dodgers 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Before the game, 7-year-old Bianka Bryant threw out a ceremonial first pitch and 5-year-old Capri Bryant had the honors for the “It’s time for Dodger baseball” announcement — as Vanessa and Natalia Bryant looked on. Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with Gigi Bryant and seven others in January 2020.

