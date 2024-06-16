The Giants scratch lefty Kyle Harrison from his start and place him on injured list

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants placed left-hander Kyle Harrison on the injured list with a right ankle sprain just hours before he was scheduled to start against the Los Angeles Angels. Reliever Erik Miller was set to start for San Francisco in the series finale in place of Harrison as the Giants opted for a bullpen day in hopes of avoiding a three-game sweep. Miller made his fifth start of the season but pitched less than two innings in his first four. Harrison is 4-3 this season with a 3.96 ERA in 14 starts for San Francisco.

