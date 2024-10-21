The Giants’ offense reaches a new low as New York falls to 0-4 at home

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Seven games into the season, the New York Giants are fading fast. The Giants’ offense had its second straight no-show performance in a 28-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that showed them just how much they miss star running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley had 187 total yards — 68 more than the Giants’ entire offense. While the defense limited Jalen Hurts to 114 yards passing, it allowed 269 yards rushing. The Giants fell to 0-4 at home and have scored 31 total points in those games. Fans cheered late in Sunday’s game when quarterback Daniel Jones was replaced by backup Drew Lock.

