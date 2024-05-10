The Giants have signed first-round draft pick Malik Nabers of LSU

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — First-round draft pick Malik Nabers of LSU has signed with the New York Giants. The team announced the signing on Friday as rookies and free agents reported for a minicamp. The sixth pick in the draft last month, Nabers got four-year, $29.1 million deal that includes an $18 million signing bonus. He caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 TDs last season for LSU. The Giants also signed running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., a fifth-round draft choice out of Purdue.

