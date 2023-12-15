The Giants describe newly signed Korean star Jung Hoo Lee as a ‘perfect fit’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the San Francisco Giants set out this offseason to improve on a disappointing 2023 season, adding athleticism, defense and the ability to put the ball in play were priorities. South Korean star Jung Hoo Lee filled all those roles. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi called Lee a “perfect fit” after signing him to a $113 million, six-year contract. San Francisco has missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons and had missed out on some big-ticket free agents the last two offseasons, including Shohei Ohtani deciding last week to sign with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.