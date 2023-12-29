The Giants defense will face a major challenge against Stafford and high-powered Rams

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have faced some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks this season and not done well. They lost twice to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. They were beaten by Tua Tagovailoa and Miami, Brock Purdy and San Francisco, Josh Allen and Buffalo and Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia. The Giants will be tested again Sunday when they face arguably the NFL’s hottest quarterback in Matthew Stafford of the Rams. Los Angeles has won five of its last six games averaging almost 30 points and will have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win and some help.

