The Giants can’t overcome injuries to Barkley and Thomas in a 30-12 loss to the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Dealing with a team as talented as the San Francisco 49ers is difficult enough in the best of circumstances. For the New York Giants, doing it without their best offensive playmaker and best offensive lineman proved to be too much to overcome. New York’s offense never managed to get going without Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas against San Francisco’s tenacious defense, with Daniel Jones spending much of the day on the run during a 30-12 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

