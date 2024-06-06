The Giants are still waiting for veteran TE Darren Waller to make a decision on playing in 2024

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are waiting patiently for veteran tight end Darren Waller to decide whether he wants to play this season. Coach Brian Daboll said Thursday he has communicated with the 31-year-old Waller throughout the offseason, mostly by text messages. He added the team is not pushing for a decision. Waller, who was acquired in a trade with Las Vegas before last year, is due to make $10.5 million in 2024 with a $14.1 million salary cap hit. If he retired or was cut, the Giants would save $11.6 million and incur $2.5 million in dead cap money.

