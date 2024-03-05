The Giants are giving star running back Saquon Barkley the chance to test free agency

By The Associated Press
FILE -New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. Star running back Saquon Barkley moved another step closer to free agency Tuesday, Marchy 5, 2024 when the New York Giants elected not to put a franchise tag on the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.(AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rich Schultz]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Star running back Saquon Barkley has moved another step closer to free agency. The New York Giants elected Tuesday not to put a franchise tag on the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The Giants used the tag last season and eventually worked out a one-year, $10.1 million contract before the start of training camp. A franchise tag this year would have cost the team $12.2 million if Barkley accepted the offer. The 27-year-old Barkley, who is looking for a multi-year deal, and the Giants have until Wednesday to work out a deal before free agency begins.

