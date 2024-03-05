The Giants are giving star running back Saquon Barkley the chance to test free agency

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Star running back Saquon Barkley has moved another step closer to free agency. The New York Giants elected Tuesday not to put a franchise tag on the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The Giants used the tag last season and eventually worked out a one-year, $10.1 million contract before the start of training camp. A franchise tag this year would have cost the team $12.2 million if Barkley accepted the offer. The 27-year-old Barkley, who is looking for a multi-year deal, and the Giants have until Wednesday to work out a deal before free agency begins.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.