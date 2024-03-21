The G League Ignite program will not continue past this season

NEW YORK (AP) — The G League Ignite will not play after this season. The league made the announcement Thursday, saying it was shutting down Ignite because of “the changing basketball landscape, including the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy and the advent of collectives and the transfer portal” as its primary reasons. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suggested this could happen last month at the All-Star Game, saying then that the league was “reassessing” the Ignite program.

