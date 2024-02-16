The future looks much brighter for Mbappé than PSG. The Qatari-owned club faces a tough transition

PARIS (AP) — The future looks much brighter for Kylian Mbappé than it does for Paris Saint-Germain. The Qatari-owned club faces a tough transition. Mbappé is leaving at the end of the season and following former star teammates Neymar and Lionel Messi out of the door. Club owner QSI’s project to dominate European soccer has taken another severe blow. Mbappé will have Europe’s biggest clubs chasing him but things look uncertain for PSG. The cash-rich club’s next steps will be heavily scrutinized. Who will replace Mbappé? How will PSG cope without him given his goals helped paper over so many cracks? How does coach Luis Enrique prepare the rest of this season and the next? Enrique and the club have much work ahead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.