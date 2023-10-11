The future looks exciting for the Baltimore Orioles, but they still have some tough decisions ahead

The Baltimore Orioles finished with the best record in the American League. They did it with what feels like a once-in-a-generation group of young players who could keep Baltimore among baseball’s elite for years to come. However, even with so many standouts under team control, the Orioles still have some tough decisions to make. That means this coming offseason will be fascinating. Baltimore won 101 games and an AL East title. Then the Orioles were swept by Texas in the AL Division Series.

