The future gets cloudy for the Dallas Cowboys again after yet another playoff flop

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are facing another long offseason after yet another playoff flop. The future of coach Mike McCarthy is the most immediate question after a stunning 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay. Dallas was in line for multiple home playoff games as the No. 2 seed and NFC East champ. Instead, quarterback Dak Prescott lost a postseason opener at home for the third time in his five playoff trips. A storied and proud franchise with five Super Bowl titles hasn’t even been to an NFC championship game in 28 years.

