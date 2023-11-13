The funeral of Man United and England icon Bobby Charlton to be held in Manchester

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The funeral of Manchester United and England great Bobby Charlton will be held in Manchester on Monday. The soccer icon is widely-regarded as the greatest English player of all time. He died last month at the age of 86. The funeral service will be held at Manchester Cathedral and is expected to be attended by around 1,000 guests. Former teammates and leading sporting figures will be in attendance. Former United manager Alex Ferguson will be among the representatives of the club that Charlton played for from 1956-73. Some current members of United’s first team will also be in attendance. A funeral cortege will begin at United’s Old Trafford stadium.

