The French women’s gymnastics team had high expectations in Paris. It crashed down in qualifying

PARIS (AP) — The French women’s gymnastics team has failed to qualify for the final at the Paris Olympics. Expectations were high after last year’s bronze medal at the world championships, where France won its first team medal since 1950. But the French crumbled under pressure. They finished with a total of 158.797 points, outside the eight qualifying spots for the final. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos, the face of the French women’s program, also failed to qualify for the individual all-around competition.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.