The French Open introduces head-cams for chair umpires in bid to enhance TV viewing experience

PARIS (AP) — From interactions with players to making the correct call at the French Open TV viewers can now see exactly what the chair umpire is looking at. For the first time chair umpires at the main Court Philippe Chatrier are wearing small head-cams. Organizers hope the camera footage will provide viewers with an immersive experience. The head-cam footage is part of the international broadcast feed, available to official tournament broadcasters.

