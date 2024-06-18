The Florida Panthers have a chance to win the Stanley Cup at home. Edmonton will try to thwart it

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — It used to be a running joke in Florida: If you wanted tickets to a Panthers game, just ask for them. Freebies weren’t hard to find. Those days are long gone. Especially now. The Panthers, for the first time in their history, are about to play a home game with a chance to win the Stanley Cup. They’ll take a 3-1 lead over the Edmonton Oilers into Game 5 of the Cup final on Tuesday night — with many tickets on the secondary market going for more than $1,000 apiece.

