The Florida Panthers are weird. And coach Paul Maurice says that as a compliment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ordinarily at playoff time, this would be bulletin-board material: A coach in the NHL referred to the Florida Panthers as weird. Except nobody minded. Because the guy who said it was Panthers coach Paul Maurice. Weird, goofy and unique are just some of the terms Maurice uses to describe his team. He says those words in the most endearing way possible. To him it’s part of the reason why the Panthers finished with 110 points, won the Atlantic Division for the second time in three years and have a full head of steam going into a first-round playoff series with Tampa Bay.

